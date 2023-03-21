Eagles agree to deal with Bears’ free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles just added another linebacker to the roster, agreeing to a free-agent deal with Nicholas Morrow.

Morrow originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Greenville, making the roster out of training camp in 2017.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow has agreed to a deal with the #Eagles, per source. Morrow recorded 116 tackles (11 for a loss) in 17 starts with the #Bears last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2023

Morrow has spent four seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and finished 2022 with the Chicago Bears. This past season with Chicago, Morrow started every game, recording 116 (83 solo tackles), 11 tackles for loss, and one interception, which were all career highs.

