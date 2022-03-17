Eagles agree to contract extension with GM Howie Roseman

Source: Eagles sign Howie Roseman to three-year contract extension https://t.co/J4vb6tjR7A — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) March 17, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles quietly made another move to help cement their roster retool, agreeing to a contract extension with general manager Howie Roseman according to Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice.

Roseman’s new deal runs through 2025 and he’ll continue to see the Eagles through a rebuild that saw Carson Wentz traded, and DeVonta Smith drafted along with Landon Dickerson and Kenneth Gainwell.

Philadelphia has 10 picks in April’s draft and free agent started off positive with the Haason Reddick signing.

