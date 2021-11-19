Eagles agree to 4-year contract extension with TE Dallas Goedert

In a move that has been expected, the Eagles have agreed to a new four-year deal with tight end Dallas Goedert.

A 2018 second-round pick Goedert has appeared in 51 career games with 34 starts, as the former South Dakota State star has amassed 166 receptions, 1,894 yards (11.4 avg.), and 14 touchdowns.

This season, Goedert currently leads all NFL tight ends in receiving first-down percentage (75.9%), while also ranking third among tight ends in receiving average (14.8 yards per catch), fourth in yards after the catch per reception (6.8), and eighth in receiving yards (429).

