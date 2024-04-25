Eagles agree to a 3-year, $96 million extension with All-Pro WR A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown is now the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history after agreeing to a new three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles.
Another WR deal in Philadelphia: Eagles and Pro-Bowl WR A.J. Brown reached agreement on a 3-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed, per sources. The $32 million is the highest per-year average for any WR.
Tory Dandy negotiated and confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/yv1U7T8WAM
