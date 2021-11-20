Eagles agree to 3-year, $22.5 million contract extension with CB Avonte Maddox

Eagles and CB Avonte Maddox reached agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million guaranteed, per sources. And so Maddox and Dallas Goedert, roommates and close friends, both get lucrative extensions 24 hours apart. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2021

Hours after signing Dallas Goedert to a contract extension, the Eagles have also agreed to a new three-year deal with cornerback Avonte Maddox.

Maddox is the 22nd highest-graded cornerback in the NFL according to PFF and could be in line for a 4-year extension with a base value of $20 million with almost $9 million in full guarantee at signing.

Maddox is top-15 in the NFL in catches allowed (33), his 45 tackles are 10th among cornerbacks, and he’s also logged four pass breakups, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

With Darius Slay getting older and Steven Nelson set to be a free agent, locking up Maddox long-term is a wise investment.

