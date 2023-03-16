Eagles agree to a 2-year contract extension with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay
Darius Slay is back like he never left, agreeing to a two-year contract extension to stay in Philadelphia through the 2025 season.
He’s back: The #Eagles are keeping star CB Darius Slay after all, with the team reaching a 2-year extension through 2025, per me and @MikeGarafolo and He announced his release but wasn't actually released. The two sides got together and worked it out. The Pro Bowler sticks. pic.twitter.com/TDqJ5ZLu7g
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023