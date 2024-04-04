Eagles agree to a 1-year deal with slot CB Avonte Maddox

Avonte Maddox made a list of potential salary cap casualties, and prior to the New league year starting, the Eagles decided to release the slot cornerback.

The move provides Philadelphia witha cap savings of $7,117,647, and a dead cap hit of $2,559,266.

Maddox is back, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Eagles after testing the open market.

Eagles reached agreement on a one-year deal with CB Avonte Maddox, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2024

Maddox returned to the lineup to play the 2023 season’s last three games after undergoing surgery on a torn pectoral muscle in September.

Maddox is one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, but he’s played only 13 games in the last two years, and he’s missed 36 percent of the Eagles’ games since he was drafted in 2018.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire