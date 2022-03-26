Eagles agree to 1-year deal with LB Kyzir White

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles have landed a talented linebacker to compliment T.J. Edwards, inking Kyzir White to a one-year deal.

White finished the 2021 season with 144 tackles (90 solo), three passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack across 17 games.

The 2018 fourth-round pick flourished in his first full year as the starting middle linebacker and he’d pair well with T.J. Edwards, while also saving a first-round pick for another position.

