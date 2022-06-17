Eagles agree to 1-year deal with S Jaquiski Tartt

Roster Move: Eagles have agreed to terms with S Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IMX8Nve9L5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 17, 2022

The Eagles added another safety to the roster on Friday afternoon, agreeing to a one-year deal with former 49ers defensive back Jaquiski Tartt.

A second-round draft pick (46th overall) by San Francisco in the 2015 NFL Draft, Tartt has quietly developed as he started 14 games for the 49ers in the 2021 season, logging 66 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 pass defended and 1 quarterback hit.

Tartt has started 64 of the 80 games he played in for the 49ers since 2015, logging 367 tackles, 18 passes defended, four sacks, and four interceptions.

A physical safety at 6-1, 215 pounds, Tartt was college teammates with new Eagles cornerback, James Bradberry.

