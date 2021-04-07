Eagles agree to 1-year deal with former Vikings LB Eric Wilson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles are signing LB Eric Wilson to a one-year deal according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
Wilson is coming off a season in which he logged 122 tackles, 3 sacks, and 3 interceptions last year for the Vikings.

Jonathan Gannon was on Minnesota staff his rookie year.

At 6-1, 230 pounds, Wilson has good size, is a sure tackler in Minnesota, and he’s only 26 years old.

List

Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Taking a CB in Round 1

Related

Philadelphia Eagles re-sign RB Jordan Howard to a one-year deal

Former Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld signs deal with the 49ers

Eagles interest in LSU WR Terrace Marshall could trigger a draft day trade

Former Eagles DC Jim Schwartz accepting defensive assistant role with the Titans

Eagles NFL Draft: Najee Harris on Jaylen Waddle being the 'closest thing to Tyreek Hill'

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Former Vikings LB Eric Wilson signing with Eagles in free agency

    Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson is moving on in 2021 NFL free agency, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Eagles signing Eric Wilson

    The Eagles are adding a linebacker. Philadelphia is signing Eric Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Wilson entered the league as an undrafted free agent and spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. He was elevated to a full-time starter in [more]

  • Philadelphia Eagles re-sign RB Jordan Howard to a one-year deal

    The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back Jordan Howard on a one-year deal.

  • Eagles interest in LSU WR Terrace Marshall could trigger a draft day trade

    Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football is reporting that the Eagles have been talking to LSU wide receiver, Terrace Marshall a lot.

  • Minnesota Vikings’ Jeff Gladney turns himself in after being accused of assault

    A warrant was issued for the NFL player for third-degree felony family violence assault after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. Jeff Gladney, NFL player for the Minnesota Vikings, has turned himself in after being accused of assault in Texas. CBS DFW reported a warrant was issued for Gladney after an alleged violent incident involving his girlfriend for a charge of third-degree felony family violence assault.

  • New Vikings LB Nick Vigil prides himself on versatility

    Vigil played last season with the Chargers before spending the previous four seasons with the Bengals.

  • Cincinnati Bengals release veteran running back Giovani Bernard

    The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran running back Giovani Bernard on Wednesday after his eight-year stint with the team.

  • Eagles have spent the 4th most NFL draft capital on WR position in last decade

    Eagles have spent the 4th most NFL draft capital on WR position in the last decade

  • Spoilers! Let's talk about that monstrous surprise guest star in 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

    'Godzilla vs. Kong' already was an epic match between iconic monsters. But it gets really interesting when a third foe enters the fight. (Spoilers!)

  • Vikings LB Nick Vigil talks about getting to play with Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks

    Minnesota Vikings LB Nick Vigil is going a linebacker corps with two good players already: Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks

  • Twins rally for 3-2 victory over Baddoo, Tigers

    Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held off Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday. Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field — another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career. Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit, and Matthew Boyd (1-1) allowed three runs in seven innings.

  • Bill Belichick reportedly ignored scouts in drafting N’Keal Harry

    Last week’s comments from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, covered extensively here and on PFT Live, included a blunt and candid assessment of the team’s recent failures in the draft. “Really, the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good,” Kraft told reporters last Wednesday. “I don’t feel like we’ve done the [more]

  • Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations

    Conservatives in Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) solidly Republican district are backing him amid credible reports that the Justice Department is investigating him for possible sex trafficking violations, paying for sex, and other scandalous allegations, but most other allies and Republican lawmakers are keeping him at arm's length. That includes, so far, Florida's most famous Republican, former President Donald Trump, Gaetz's political pole star. It also includes Trump's supporters in conservative media. "Not a lot of people are surprised," one person involved in Trump's post-presidential operations explained to Politico. A former Trump campaign aide added that "anyone that has ever spent 10 minutes with the guy would realize he's an unserious person." Gaetz has denied the allegations on Twitter, in an op-ed Monday, and in a poorly received interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "The reason you haven't seen people in MAGA world defending Gaetz is less about him being unpopular, which he is in a lot of circles, and more about the fact that he hasn't done a single thing to make people comfortable to defend him," one Trump confidante told Politico. "His interview with Tucker was an absolutely embarrassing train wreck." Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) wrote in Vanity Fair on Monday that during her unlikely congressional friendship with Gaetz, he told her once "you gotta give the fans on Fox what they want, but I do love Donald Trump," adding, "I don't think I want to be in Congress after he's done as president." Hill wrote that it meant a lot to her when, after her estranged husband leaked naked photos of her during their divorce, including ones showing her in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, "Matt was the first member of Congress who publicly and unapologetically defended me, saying that while I might have made mistakes, I was a victim in this circumstance." But if, as CNN reports, Gaetz shared with GOP colleagues naked photos of women he said he slept with, she said, "he engaged in the very practice he defended me from — and should resign immediately." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsOscar winner Scott Rudin allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant's hand, sending him to the ER

  • WR Jaylen Waddle is ready for the NFL after winning a National Championship with Alabama

    After breaking his foot in the season opener, WR Jaylen Waddle came back to help Alabama crush Ohio State in the National Championship.

  • Patriots' James White now longest-tenured RB after Giovani Bernard release

    Patriots veteran James White has defied the odds and is now the longest-tenured running back with a single NFL team.

  • Biden's campaign made 2 promises on canceling student debt. He hasn't done either.

    Biden campaigned on canceling $10,000 in student debt per person and all loans for those who went to public colleges or HBCUs. Neither has happened.

  • Joel Embiid, Sixers discuss the importance of shooting free throws

    Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers discuss the importance of shooting a large number of free throws.

  • Latest Rusty Hardin statement on behalf of Deshaun Watson could backfire

    Not every development in an inherently public controversy requires a response. Sometimes, the best response is no response at all. On Tuesday, lawyer Rusty Hardin arguably would have better served his client by not responding to the compelling presentation made by Ashley Solis, the first of the 22 individuals suing Deshaun Watson for assault and [more]

  • Report: Buccaneers, Antonio Brown still do not appear to be close to a deal

    Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has made clear he wants to re-sign with the Buccaneers, and the Bucs say offers have been made. But the two sides appear to be far apart on reaching an agreement. The Tampa Bay Times reports that there is still no sign that Brown will be a Buccaneer in [more]

  • 2021 trade rumors: Zach Ertz and the case for the Eagles keeping him

    We've been hearing about a potential Zach Ertz trade for a while but why don't the Eagles just hang on to him? By Reuben Frank