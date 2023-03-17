Eagles agree to 1-year, $5 million deal with QB Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota made our list of non-compensatory free agents, and potential NFC free agents to target, and over 10 years after Chip Kelly tried to secure his services, he’s now an Eagle.

Philadelphia agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal that could reach $8 million.

Former Falcons’ QB Marcus Mariota reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million, per source. Mariota is expected to be the Eagles’ No. 2 QB this season. pic.twitter.com/pBYEOxiMPk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

The Falcons released Mariota after he started the first 13 games in 2022. Mariota, who was a Heisman Trophy runner-up at Oregon and the No. 2 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft, signed a two-year deal with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

Mariota wouldn’t count against the comp picks formula, while giving Philly a competent backup.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles agree to deal with CB Greedy Williams Instant analysis of the Eagles agreeing to a 2-year, $42M extension with CB Darius Slay Darius Slay's contract extension with Eagles is a 2-year, $42 million deal Eagles agree to a 2-year contract extension with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire