Eagles to sign former Jets first round pick Mekhi Becton to a 1-year, $5.5M deal

The Eagles are adding an offensive tackle to the roster. Adam Schefter reports that former Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton is signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the team.

Becton made our list of potential free agents Philadelphia could add, and the best offensive line coach in the league will now coach him in the NFL.

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was a proponent of signing Mekhi Becton. And if and when he passes his physical, Becton officially will report to Stoutland U. https://t.co/hrj9cx9WMa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2024

Becton is a massive man who could learn and improve under Jeff Stoutland.

His injury history is also concerning, even though he started 16 of 17 games in 2023, predominantly at left tackle.

