Eagles agree to 1-year, $4.69 million with WR DeVante Parker

The Eagles are adding a new No. 3 wide receiver to the roster after agreeing to terms with former Patriots pass catcher, DeVante Parker.

A 31-yr-old former 1st-rd pick who is entering his 10th NFL season, Parker had 33 catches for 394 yards in 13 games last season.

Eagles and former Patriots WR DeVante Parker reached agreement on a 1-year, $4.69 million fully guaranteed deal, of which Philadelphia has to pay only $1.2 million, with New England paying the rest. “DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle and to help this… pic.twitter.com/LtwCnNVj58 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire