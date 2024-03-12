Advertisement

Eagles agree to 1-year, $4.69 million with WR DeVante Parker

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are adding a new No. 3 wide receiver to the roster after agreeing to terms with former Patriots pass catcher, DeVante Parker.

A 31-yr-old former 1st-rd pick who is entering his 10th NFL season, Parker had 33 catches for 394 yards in 13 games last season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire