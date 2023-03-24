Eagles agree to a 1-year, $33 million contract extension with All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson
The Eagles are holding on to Lane Johnson for a few more years after signing the All-Pro right tackle to a one-year, $33 million contract extension.
Eagles are giving All-Pro RT Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed, per source. He’s now under contract through 2026. Johnson hasn’t surrendered a sack the past two seasons, even playing last postseason with a torn adductor.
