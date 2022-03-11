Eagles agree to 1-year, $14M deal with Jason Kelce for 2022

The #Eagles are giving C Jason Kelce what is essentially a 1-year deal worth $14M, source said. The highest paid center, Kelce has played like it. He’ll do so in 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022

The Eagles’ had one of their biggest offseason questions answered on Thursday night when All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced that he’s returning for the 2022 season.

Now Ian Rapoport is reporting that the deal will be a 1-year, $14 million contract, making Kelce the highest-paid center in football.

Originally selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati, the now 12-year veteran just earned All-Pro honors for the fourth time and Pro Bowl accolades for the fifth time in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

