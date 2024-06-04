Eagles advance to regional with second-place finish

Jun. 3—When competing in the Westfield Boys Golf Sectional at Ulen, you have to bring close to your 'A' game if you want to make it out.

Every year, four of the top teams in the state battle for just three advancing spots, making the pressure extremely high for all involved. Monday afternoon was no exception, with three of the top-4 and four of the top-13 teams in the state competing.

Second-ranked Zionsville rose to the challenge on Monday, placing second with a 292 to advance to the regional on Friday at Coyote Crossing. No. 4 Guerin won with a 288, with No. 1 Westfield edging No. 14 Carmel for the final advancing spot with the fifth-score tiebreaker.

"It's a brutal sectional for sure, with a lot of really good programs and players," Zionsville head coach Adam Wood said. "We knew it was going to be tough, it's just the nature of the beast, and I am happy with the way the guys handled it today. I think we got off to a good start, the front-9 was solid. I have to sing the praises of Andrew Wall and Max Steiner — they anchored the team today and really closed it out. We are happy to be moving forward."

Since the sectional realigned in 2013, the sectional has sent all three advancing teams to state four times and at least two teams every year.

They have produced seven state champions (including back-to-back 1-2 finishes) and 22 top-6 finishes.

Wood said it is a challenging sectional, but it gets teams locked and focused early in the post-season.

"Anytime you can go against the best of the best, and we have some of those teams here, it's a great barometer for how you are doing in the moment," Wood said. "We always want to play our best golf as many times as we can, especially at this time of the year. It's good to be in a competitive sectional that really stacks you up with the best."

Senior Andrew Wall paced the Eagles on Monday with a 2-under 68.

Wall tied for the top individual spot with Westfield's Jake Cesare, but finished runner-up after falling in a two-hole playoff.

"He's in a very nice groove," Wood said. "It's always nice to watch him play and he is a very, very capable player. It doesn't surprise me at all to see him playing well right now and I think he is looking forward to Friday."

Wall has been solid all year for the Eagles, averaging in the mid-70s.

But over the Eagles last six matches he has really turned it up a level, averaging just over a 72, including four rounds of 71 or lower.

"I thinking he is striking the the ball a little better, and that's to his credit," Wood said. "He is putting a little better too. When you play golf in Indiana in the spring, you are coming out of the winter and it takes some time to get back in a rhythm. It's the perfect time for him to be playing some of his best golf."

Max Steiner shot an even par 70 to tie for third individually.

"He's as experienced as a sophomore can be, all things considered," Wood said. "It doesn't surprise me to see him playing well. What I see daily in practice is a very fiery competitor who hits a good approach shot which creates a lot of scoring opportunities. He's a very determined, ambitious player and I love to watch that."

Brycen Tisch shot a 75 and Bryce Conlee a 79 for the Eagles.

Gavin Poole was the fifth score with an 82.

"Our team has depth, including some guys who aren't playing this week who are just on the outside of that starting 5," Wood said. "It's great to have guys that can shoot 75 and below on any given day. That gives you the cover you need. Gavin has been an absolute rock for us all year, and we know that if he has a little bit of an off day we can be fine. He can regroup and have his day on Friday and we can move forward with that."

The regional takes place on Friday at Coyote Crossing in Lafayette.

The top-3 teams and next three low individuals will advance to state.

"We have to stay composed and calm," Wood said. "No one has to be perfect on Friday. We have to strike the ball well, and clean up a little around the green. If we can do that, we will be fine. We have a lot of experience in the team, and I think they are going to be ready for Friday."

Lebanon and WeBo see season end

The golf season came to an end for the Lebanon and Western Boone.

The Tigers finished with a 354.

Harper Brown led the Tigers with an 82. Eli Myers shot an 85.

Ben White fired a 92 and Braden Newsom a 95 for the Tigers.

Blake Hesler was the fifth score with a 123.

Western Boone shot a 422.

Luke LaGrange and Evan Terwiske led the Stars with 99s. Ben Fortner had a 104 and Maddex Gadbury had a 120.

Jaice Butler was the fifth score with a 123.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.