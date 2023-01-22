Eagles advance to NFC Championship game with a 38-7 win over Giants

The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts was 16-24 passing for 154 yards and two passing touchdowns, while the third-year star also logged 9 carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.

Jonathan Gannon’s defense was equally dominant as the Eagles sacked quarterback Daniel Jones five times and held the Giants to 212 total yards of offense.

Philadelphia will now await the winner of Sunday’s divisional matchup between the 49ers (2) and the Cowboys (5), with the winner heading to Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday afternoon.

