Eagles adopt new “wordmark”

If I’d heard the term “wordmark” before Thursday, I don’t remember it. So when the email announcement arrived from the Eagles regarding a new “wordmark,” I just kept going.

But since it’s: (1) Saturday; (2) early; and (3) June, I decided to circles back so that Eagles fans can properly visualize their E-A-G-L-E-S chant.

It’s basically gone from curved trapezoid with asymmetrical points to a more basic, slightly crooked font with notches in the Es.

Twitter hates it, because like Mikey, Twitter hates everything. The fans don’t seem to like it, either.

Then again, the reality is that people who aren’t particularly bothered by something won’t say anything. Only those who don’t like it will sound off. Quite often, the extremely vocal group ends up being extremely minor.

Regardless, an NFL team’s wordmark is not some minor thing. It will show up in end zones and elsewhere. It’s the new way that the team name officially will be presented to the world. Especially if/when the team gets to the Super Bowl. Like the Eagles did in Super Bowl LII and in Super Bowl XV.

Some would say that, like the classic uniforms, the classic “wordmarks” shouldn’t change. Like Packers. Cowboys. Giants. Steelers (which actually underwent a slight tweak in 2002). So why would the Eagles would dump the specific style and arrangement of letters associated with the greatest moment in franchise history? Well, part of the fan experience means having (i.e., buying) merchandise that reflects the most modern, up-to-date helmets and jerseys and, as it turns out, wordmarks.

In other words, Eagles fans, the time is coming to open up those wallets, unless you want to be walking around wearing stuff with an obsolete wordmark.

