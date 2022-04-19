Eagles address major needs in Mel Kiper, Todd McShay’s alternating 3-round mock draft

Round one of the 2022 NFL Draft will kick off in nine days with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the clock and most experts unsure of who the pick will be.

Philadelphia has five picks in the first three rounds and the team will have an opportunity to add dynamic talent at several key positions.

With a little over one week of preparation remaining, ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay combined for an alternating three-round mock draft that had the Eagles addressing several major needs.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) McShay's pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Fans can only imagine Williams returning late in the 2022 NFL regular season to help Philadelphia land back-to-back playoff berths.

Pairing Williams with DeVonta Smith — last year’s first-rounder could help Jalen Hurts land a monster deal.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Kiper's pick: Daxton Hill, S/CB, Michigan

Kiper has the Eagles filling a huge need with a dynamic hybrid safety that can make plays from the slot or the deep third.

51. Philadelphia Eagles McShay's pick: Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama

A jack of all trades at Alabama, Harris would elevate the Eagles linebackers corps into a new era of talent at the position.

83. Philadelphia Eagles McShay's pick: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois



Cfb Purdue Vs Illinois

Kiper and McShay quickly alleviate the Eagles’ concerns at safety.

Mel handed the Eagles a defensive back in Hill earlier, but remember that this secondary allowed a 69.4% completion percentage last season (tied for the worst in the NFL). Oh, and Joseph is a ball hawk who can play multiple defensive back roles.

101. Philadelphia Eagles* (via NO) McShay's pick: Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

McShay has Philadelphia snagging Jason Kelce’s eventual replacement.

Jason Kelce is back on a one-year deal, but Philly should start thinking about the future. West would help out the Eagles’ run game with his zone-blocking ability at the second level.

