Eagles address four big needs in Mel Kiper’s latest 2-round 2023 NFL mock draft

After losing ten key contributors in free agency, the Eagles have needs all across the board, but reinforcements are on the way courtesy of the NFL draft.

Philadelphia has six picks currently, and Mel Kiper believes Howie Roseman will flip a first-round choice into two valuable second-round selections.

In Kiper’s latest two-round mock draft for ESPN, he has Howie Roseman landing the best offensive tackle on the board, the second-best running back on the board, and two valuable defenders after swapping picks with the Seahawks for the 30th overall pick.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern

Kiper has Skoronski landing at No. 10 overall with the potential to slide over to the guard position or add depth at the offensive tackle position.

This could be a spot for an edge rusher, but Philadelphia can keep a strength a strength by taking Skoronski. With right guard Isaac Seumalo departing in free agency, there’s an opening, and many NFL talent evaluators believe Skoronski has All-Pro potential if he moves inside. He started 33 games at left tackle in college, but his arms are slightly shorter than average for a tackle (32¼ inches). The Eagles lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, but they could find at least one replacement on Day 2 of the draft.

Projected trade: Seahawks move into Round 1

Kiper has the Eagles trading back out of Round 1 and securing an extra first-round pick.

There’s a ton of value in trading back into Round 1 to take a player to get his fifth-year option. We’ve seen it twice with quarterbacks in the past decade, with the Ravens trading up for Lamar Jackson (2018) and the Vikings doing it for Teddy Bridgewater (2014). Teams want to have that controllable fifth season. That’s exactly what this deal is for the Seahawks, who might have competition to move up.

To make this deal happen, I’ll project Seattle to give up both of its second-round picks — Nos. 37 and 52. That seems pretty fair. So that means Philly moves down seven picks but adds a prime selection on Day 2 and still owns No. 62. By the way, pick No. 37 is the last of the capital from Denver from the Russell Wilson trade.

37. Philadelphia Eagles (via mock trade with SEA through DEN) Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

After trading down and acquiring two extra picks, Philadelphia lands the draft’s second-best running back.

Gibbs led the Crimson Tide with 926 yards on 151 rushing attempts for 6.1 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

A dynamic dual threat that plays similarly to Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook, Gibbs led Alabama in receptions with 44 for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s the first selection from my projected trade at the end of Round 1, and it just feels right. Gibbs is a dynamic receiver out of the backfield — he caught 44 passes last season. He could split time with free agent signing Rashad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell and be an easy outlet for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Plus, the Eagles have two more second-round picks to add talent.

52. Philadelphia Eagles (via mock trade with SEA) Derick Hall, OLB, Auburn

The Auburn pass rusher has all the tools and big-game experience to join an already-loaded rotation.

Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn had a great weigh in but also backed it up on the field #SeniorBowl #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/oAVw4pxRhQ — Owain Jones (@Owain_Jones_) February 1, 2023

I focused on offense with the first two Philadelphia picks, but I’m going to switch to defense for these next two. We know general manager Howie Roseman loves to replenish his defensive line through the draft, and the Eagles love their D-line rotation. Hall could be a situational pass-rusher as a rookie — he had 16 sacks over the past two seasons — who develops into a starting edge defender. Veterans Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett won’t be around forever.

62. Philadelphia Eagles Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

The Illinois safety displayed his athleticism and speed at the NFL combine, boosting his stock.

He is a smooth athlete who can play nickel or free safety.

Here’s another spot to recap a team’s picks, as I projected the Eagles to add two more selections via a mock trade. Here are my picks for them:

Again, this is a great draft, right? All four fill need areas for the Eagles.

