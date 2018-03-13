Eagles adding Haloti Ngata on one-year deal

The Eagles continue to add veteran parts to their defensive line, building on what was already a strength.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles will sign veteran nose tackle Haloti Ngata on a one-year deal tomorrow.

The 34-year-old Ngata suffered a torn biceps in Week Five last season and finished the year on the Lions’ IR.

The Eagles also traded for defensive end Michael Bennett for pass-rush help, but Ngata fills a need for a run-stopper.

Beau Allen is headed to free agency and could cash in, so the Eagles were wise to find a veteran to fill that slot.