Eagles add wide receiver Greg Ward, place Jordan Mailata on IR

With DeSean Jackson out for Sunday and Alshon Jeffery questionable, the Eagles on Saturday signed wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster.

To make room on the 53-man roster, they placed second-year offensive tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve for a second consecutive year with a back injury.

This is Ward's first time on a 53-man roster, but he's been in camp with the Eagles the last three summers and gotten better each year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ward is mainly a slot receiver, so if he does get on the field on offense Nelson Agholor would be outside.

Earlier this week, Ward spoke about how he prepares, regardless if he's going to play or not.

"Honestly, I stay ready every week, because you never know," he said. "Whenever my name is called, it's called. If it's not this week, if it's not next week, I'm still going to prepare like I'm playing every single week. It doesn't really matter to me."

Once the Eagles practiced Wednesday without adding an outside receiver it seemed like a lock that Ward would get the promotion, because he was able to practice all week and get the same reps whether he was on the 53 or the practice squad.

Without Ward, the Eagles had only three healthy receivers on the roster - Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Ward, a quarterback at Houston, first joined the Eagles in 2017 and spent the season on the practice squad. He was in camp again in 2018, then spent this past winter in the Alliance of American Football, catching 22 passes for 214 yards in eight games. When the AAF folded, he rejoined the Eagles.

Ward caught six passes for 87 yards and a 38-yard touchdown from Clayton Thorson in the preseason.

He was released with the final roster cutdown and signed to the practice squad as soon as he cleared waivers.

Story continues

As for Mailata, it was really the smartest move for the Eagles, since the only alternative was releasing a player they didn't want to release.

Depending on how he's doing and depending also on other injuries, he would be a candidate to rejoin the 53-man roster after eight weeks on IR.

Mailata, like Ward, has never played in an NFL game.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles add wide receiver Greg Ward, place Jordan Mailata on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia