Eagles add veteran DE Kasim Edebali and rookie CB Ajene Harris, place Joe Ostman on IR

Updated: 10:24 a.m.

The Eagles placed defensive end Joe Ostman on season-ending Injured Reserve Tuesday morning with a torn ACL and added a 29-year-old German defensive end who's with his eighth team in six years.

They also added a rookie cornerback out of USC who was a tryout player with the Eagles during spring practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ostman, a second-year undrafted pro, was enjoying an excellent preseason and had worked himself into contention for a spot on the 53-man roster. But he went down during a routine special teams drill during open practice at the Linc on Sunday night and was carted off the field.

Ostman, 24, spent all of last year on the Eagles' practice squad after the Eagles signed him out of Central Michigan following the draft. He had 26 sacks in college and 13 sacks and 19 1/2 tackles for loss as a senior in Kalamazoo.

With the open roster spot, the Eagles added 6-2, 255-pound defensive end Kasim Edebali, a 29-year-old who grew up in Germany, went to high school in New Hampshire and played college football at Boston College.

Edebali has had stints with the Saints, Broncos, Lions, Rams, Saints, Bears and Bengals. He's played in 62 career games, including all 48 for the Saints from 2014 through 2016, and has eight career sacks - five of them in 2015 when he was second on the Saints behind only Cameron Jordan.

Edebali most recently was with the Bengals briefly last year, playing one game on the final day of the regular season and getting two snaps on defense and nine on special teams in a loss to the Steelers at Heinz Field.

Edebali immediately becomes the third-most experienced defensive end on the roster, behind Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry.

Story continues

The other defensive ends in camp - 2018 first-round pick Derek Barnett, 2018 fourth-round pick Josh Sweat, rookie Shareef Miller out of Penn State and one-time Panthers third-round pick Daeshon Hall - have played a combined 34 career games and have 8.0 combined career sacks, 7 1/2 of them belonging to Barnett.

The Eagles also added undrafted rookie cornerback Ajene Harris, a graduate of USC. Harris was with the Eagles as a tryout player in the spring.

The Eagles released offensive lineman Casey Tucker with an injury waiver. Tucker suffered a concussion at practice on Saturday.





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles

Eagles add veteran DE Kasim Edebali and rookie CB Ajene Harris, place Joe Ostman on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia