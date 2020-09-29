Eagles add tight end Hakeem Butler to 53-man roster, place Dallas Goedert on IR

Eagles add TE to 53-man roster, place Goedert on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles signed tight end Hakeem Butler off the Panthers’ practice squad Tuesday and placed Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.

Goedert, who suffered a fracture in his ankle during the tie against the Bengals Sunday, will be out for a minimum of three weeks. He’s eligible to return for the Giants game at the Linc on Oct. 22.

The Cards drafted Butler in the fourth round as a wide receiver last year after he had a 1,300-yard season as a junior at Iowa State in the fall of 2018.

He spent all of last year on Injured Reserve with a broken hand and then was waived on final cuts on Sept. 4. The Panthers signed him to their practice squad 11 days ago.

Butler, 24, stands 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and will work at tight end and not wide receiver for the Eagles.

The only other tight ends on the roster are Zach Ertz and journeyman Richard Rodgers.

The Eagles have two tight ends on the practice squad - Jason Croom, who they signed Tuesday morning, and former Cards 7th-round draft pick Caleb Wilson from UCLA, who they re-signed earlier in September.

Goedert has 13 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ first three games. Since opening day last year, he ranks 8th among all NFL tight ends with 71 receptions and 8th with six touchdowns. His 13 receptions this year are 7th-most among all tight ends.