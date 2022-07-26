Eagles add TE Jaeden Graham before 1st training camp practice

Eagles add another tight end ahead of 1st training camp practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles prepare for their first training camp practice of 2022, they are still making some minor roster moves.

After a few transactions earlier on Tuesday, the Eagles are signing tight end Jaeden Graham, ESPN’s Tim McManus reported. That information comes from Graham’s agent Sean Stellato.

The Eagles now have 90 players on their roster but have one roster spot open because Matt Leo still has an international exemption.

As a recap, here are their moves from Tuesday:

- Signed DT Kobe Smith

- Waived WR Josh Hammond

- Waived DT Noah Elliss (injury designation)

- Signing TE Jaeden Graham

Graham, 26, went undrafted out of Yale in 2018 and has spent the last several years with the Atlanta Falcons, although he spent last year on IR after suffering a knee injury during training camp. Graham is presumably healthy now, though, as he worked out for the Eagles on Monday.

In 2019-20, Graham played in all 32 games for the Falcons. He caught 12 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and was a significant special teams contributor.

With Graham in the fold, the Eagles now have eight tight ends on the roster. The others are Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Tyree Jackson, Richard Rodgers and Noah Togiai. Jackson is expected to start training camp on PUP as he comes back from an ACL tear suffered in Week 18.

