Eagles add Tarron Jackson to practice squad, cut Cameron Dicker

The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon.

Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles released kicker Cameron Dicker, who played the role of hero in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Cardinals in Week 5.

Dicker, 22, was elevated for that game because Jake Elliott had an ankle injury. He hit both of his field goals against the Cards — a 42-yarder in the third quarter and a 23-yard game-winner in the final 2 minutes. Dicker was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his NFL debut.

But keeping a practice squad spot for a kicker wasn’t going to last forever. So Dicker is gone but he authored one of the most important chapters of the 2022 Eagles season so far.

Jackson, meanwhile, was a sixth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina last season and showed some real improvement in training camp this summer. After the season-ending ACL injury to Derek Barnett in the opener, Jackson and Patrick Johnson saw their roles increase but Jackson wasn’t able to make a huge impact. He didn’t register a defensive statistic in four games.

Jackson, 24, was inactive in Week 6 against the Cowboys. But he still has some qualities worth developing. Once he cleared waivers, it was likely an easy decision to bring him back to the practice squad.

The Eagles are pretty healthy going into this game against the Steelers but Pittsburgh has some injury concerns. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt returned to practice this week but remained on IR through the 4 p.m. deadline. He won’t be playing on Sunday.

And the Steelers are also without their kicker Chris Boswell, who was downgraded to out on Saturday with a groin injury. The Steelers signed free agent Nick Sciba to kick on Sunday.

