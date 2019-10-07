The Eagles, who haven't had a 20-yard reception by a wide receiver in their last three games, added 24-year-old wide receiver Robert Davis to their practice squad Monday.

Davis, who stands 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, averaged 15.3 yards per catch with 17 touchdowns at Georgia State.

That 15.3 figure ranked fourth in the BCS during that four-year period among receivers with at least 200 receptions. He ran 4.44 at the 2017 Combine, ninth-fastest of the 50 receivers that ran.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Redskins drafted Davis in the sixth round in 2017, but he's played in only four games since - one in 2017 and three this year. He caught his first career pass last week, an 11-yarder against the Giants. He was released last Tuesday.

Davis spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before getting promoted to the 53 late in the season.

He spent all of last year on Injured Reserve after suffering a broken tibia and ligament damage during the preseason.

The Redskins waived Davis at final cuts this summer, then put him on the practice squad, then activated him on Sept. 13 before waiving him last week.

Davis is Georgia State's all-time leading receiver with 222 receptions and 3,391 yards. He's second to T.Y. Hilton in Sun Belt Conference history in career receiving yards.

Davis is the third wide receiver on the practice squad, joining third-year pro Greg Ward, who was briefly on the active roster earlier this year, and Marcus Green, an undrafted rookie.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Story continues

Eagles add speedy wide receiver cut by Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia