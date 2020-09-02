Eagles add significant injury to Will Parks to a growing list

Eagles add another significant injury to a growing list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have added another significant injury to what has become a growing list.

Now, safety Will Parks has a lower body injury that will keep him out multiple weeks. According to a source, Parks suffered a hamstring injury in practice. He's expected to miss at least a game or two.

While Parks isnt technically a starter, he is the Eagles third safety and at times played the role of nickel cornerback. This could mean more snaps early for 4th-round pick KVon Wallace. And it might also force the Eagles to keep another safety, perhaps UDFA Grayland Arnold.

In total, there were three additions to the injury report today:

Avonte Maddox (lower body) - day to day

Will Parks (lower body) - multiple weeks

Hassan Ridgeway (lower body) - day to day

Maddox and Ridgeway were watching practice on Wednesday. Parks was absent.

Carson Wentz was again a spectator at Eagles practice on Wednesday. It was the third straight practice he has missed with a lower body injury.

The Eagles officially say hes day-to-day. Early word on Wentz is that its a soft tissue injury and hes expected to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 13. But anytime the starting quarterback is injured, especially this starting quarterback, its notable.

But to be fair, it was not a surprise that Wentz wasnt practicing again on Wednesday. The day before, head coach Doug Pederson said this is a good week for Wentz to rest.

As you guys know, if we played a game on Thursday, a preseason game, he wouldnt play this week anyway, Pederson said Tuesday. Well hold him back.

This is really a good time for him to really rest and for the majority of our starters to rest and prepare themselves for next week. I have no issues with where Carson is and where hes headed. Hell be ready to go.

After returning to practice on Tuesday, Quez Watkins (upper body) was a spectator again on Wednesday.

Also not practicing on Wednesday: Jalen Reagor (upper), Lane Johnson (lower), Javon Hargrave (upper), Miles Sanders (lower), Vinny Curry (lower), Andre Dillard (upper), Genard Avery (lower).