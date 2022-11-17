Eagles add Robert Quinn to lengthy injury report

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list.

Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago.

After a walkthrough Wednesday to start the week, the Eagles held a real practice on Thursday as they prepare to face the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the full injury report:

Did not practice: Robert Quinn (back, rest), Josh Jobe (hamstring)

Limited: A.J. Brown (ankle, rest), Jason Kelce (ankle, rest), Haason Reddick (thigh), DeVonta Smith (knee), Fletcher Cox (foot, rest), Britain Covey (thigh), James Bradberry (rest), Landon Dickerson (rest), Brandon Graham (rest), Lane Johnson (rest), Seumalo (rest), Darius Slay (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)

While the Eagles have a ton of players on this injury report it’s a good sign that they added the “rest” designation next to Brown, Kelce and Cox, which indicates the reason they were limited on Thursday was because of rest and not their injuries.

Of course, the same can’t be said for Reddick, Smith and Covey. Those three have been limited the first two days of this practice week, although Wednesday’s report was an estimation because of the walkthrough.

Both Brown and Kelce have said they’ll be fine to play on Sunday as they get over low ankle sprains.

Veteran nose tackle Linval Joseph practiced for the first time as an Eagle on Thursday. He’s wearing No. 72 in Philly. Fellow newcomer Ndamukong Suh was not yet in the building for Thursday’s practice.

The Colts, meanwhile, got some good injury news on Thursday. DT DeForest Buckner (neck) was a full participant after missing Wednesday’s session and DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) was also full after being limited to start the week. But DE Kwity Pay (ankle) missed his second straight day.

