Eagles add J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to injury report

The Eagles opened the week with one wide receiver on their injury report and that number grew to two on Thursday.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was added to the report with a foot injury. He was listed as a limited participant as the team continued on-field preparations for their game against the Cowboys.

Nelson Agholor remained out with the knee injury that has kept him out for the last two weeks. The Eagles have already placed Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson on injured reserve, so they were down to two healthy wideouts on Thursday.

Greg Ward and Robert Davis are those wideouts. There are three other receivers on the practice squad should the Eagles feel the need to bolster the ranks.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Derek Barnett remained out of practice with ankle injuries. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), right guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) were listed as limited for the second straight day.