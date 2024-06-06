Eagles add gameday coaching operations title to Dom DiSandro’s growing responsibilities

Dom DiSandro plays an integral role in the Eagles’ success, and with the team looking to ensure he’s never banned from the sidelines again, he’s been given a semi-promotion and added responsibility within the organization.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer reports that Philadelphia’s security director will now have the title of ‘gameday coaching operations.’

