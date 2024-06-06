Advertisement
Breaking News:

USA pulls off historic upset of Pakistan in cricket T20 World Cup

Eagles add gameday coaching operations title to Dom DiSandro’s growing responsibilities

glenn erby
·1 min read

Dom DiSandro plays an integral role in the Eagles’ success, and with the team looking to ensure he’s never banned from the sidelines again, he’s been given a semi-promotion and added responsibility within the organization.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer reports that Philadelphia’s security director will now have the title of ‘gameday coaching operations.’

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire