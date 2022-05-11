Eagles add former Broncos VP of player personnel Matt Russell, per report

Eagles reportedly add another key member to front office originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles continue to remake their front office and scouting departments, we can add another new hire to the list.

The Eagles are hiring former Broncos vice president of player personnel Matt Russell, according to The Athletic’s Bo Wulf.

Russell was most recently in that VP of player personnel role with the Broncos before stepping down in 2021. Russell spent 12 years with the Broncos with most of that time as their director of player personnel. Russell was a scout with the Eagles from 2006-2008. Russell was a fourth-round pick in 1997 and had a brief NFL career.

According to the report, Russell’s title with the Eagles is still unknown but he’s expected to fill the void left by the departure of 75-year-old scouting great Tom Donahoe, who was called a senior football adviser. Donahoe’s departure was first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

This is just the latest turn in an offseason of a lot of changes for the Eagles’ front office. Russell joins Charles Walls as the most recent additions. Walls is being hired as a director of player personnel, as first reported by ESPN.

The Eagles have plenty of spots to fill after a busy few months. Both of their directors of player personnel, Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown, left before the draft for promotions with the Bears and Giants, respectively.

They also lost VP of football operations Catherine Raîche to an assistant GM role under former Eagles front office member Andrew Berry in Cleveland.

Former director of scouting operations Casey Weidl was let go last week along with some other members of the scouting department. Weidl’s role is expected to be filled by an internal candidate, one of several expected promotions coming soon.

But the Eagles will also have to add from outside the organization. They began that process with Walls and now Russell. And they have also interviewed several other notable names — Jim Nagy and Brandon Hunt — for undisclosed positions.

Another thing to keep an eye on is the GM job in Pittsburgh. Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl interviewed for that job before the draft. And now that the draft is over, the Steelers can move to replace longtime GM Kevin Colbert, who is stepping down.

