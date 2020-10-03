The Eagles announced seven roster moves on Saturday as they worked to set up their roster for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers.

Left tackle Jason Peters‘ move to injured reserve became official and the team also placed cornerback Trevor Williams on the list. Williams had already been ruled out for Sunday with a rib injury.

The Eagles had an open roster spot from when wide receiver Jalen Reagor went on IR, so they signed wide receiver Travis Fulgham, center Luke Juriga, and running back Adrian Killins to the active roster from the practice squad. They also promoted defensive back Grayland Arnold and wide receiver Deontay Burnett for Sunday and they will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Fulgham and Burnett will help fill in for the missing Reagor, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. Arnold will join a secondary that’s without Williams and cornerback Avonte Maddox.

Eagles add five from practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk