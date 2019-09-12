Eagles add familiar face to practice squad in CB Ajene Harris

The Eagles re-signed cornerback Ajene Harris to their practice squad Thursday morning.

Harris spent three weeks with the Eagles during the preseason. He signed on Aug. 6 and then was released Aug. 30 as part of the cutdown to 53.

Harris, an undrafted rookie out of USC, actually played 17 snaps in the preseason opener against the Titans two days after taking a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Philly after agreeing to contract terms and had three tackles and a sack.

He played 101 snaps in all in the four preseason games, including 66 in the final against the Jets.

Harris originally was one of 29 tryout players the Eagles brought in during spring minicamp, but he wasn't offered a contract. He wound up working for a rental car company at LAX while waiting for an opportunity to join an NFL team.

Harris is the second cornerback the Eagles have added to the practice squad. They signed first-year pro Craig James from Southern Illinois last week and put him on the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

At USC, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Harris had six interceptions, including three pick-6's.

