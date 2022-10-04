Eagles add emergency kicker Cameron Dicker to practice squad

Eagles add emergency kicker to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With Jake Elliott’s status for Sunday up in the air, the Eagles signed free agent kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Dicker, 22, is an undrafted rookie from Texas. He spent the first few weeks of training camp with the Rams before getting released in mid-August and was then with the Ravens for a few days later in the preseason. He’s never kicked in a regular-season game.

Dicker didn’t attempt any field goals for the Rams in the preseason. He was 3-for-3 on PATs.

With the Longhorns, Dicker made 60 of 79 field goals [76 percent], but as a senior last year he was 13-for-15, and that 87 percent accuracy, which ranked 15th in the BCS among kickers who attempted at least 10 field goals. His longest career field goal was a 57-yarder against Rice in 2019. He also averaged 46.8 yards on 47 punts as a senior.

Elliott suffered what special teams coach Michael Clay said Tuesday was a foot injury when he was hit late by Jaguars’ Tyson Campbell while making a 43-yard field goal.

The Eagles took the penalty but gained only two yards on three plays before Elliott managed to make a 28-yard field goal despite the injury.

With two minutes left and the Eagles up by eight, Nick Sirianni elected to go for it on 4th-and-3 instead of letting Elliott attempt a 39-yard field goal. The play failed, but the Jaguars turned the ball over on the next play and the Eagles won 29-21.

Sirianni said Monday all the Eagles’ injured players – including Elliott - had a chance to play Sunday against the Cards in Arizona. The first injury report of the week is due out on Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott, now in his sixth year with the Eagles, made his first Pro Bowl last year after making 30 of 33 field goal attempts, a franchise-record 90.9 percent. He’s 4-for-5 this year and has made 84.1 percent of his career kicks, 3rd-highest in franchise history behind Alex Henery [86.0 percent] and Caleb Sturgis [84.8 percent].

With Dicker on the practice squad, the Eagles can take all week to determine whether Elliott is healthy enough to kick on Sunday. Practice squad elevations must be made by Saturday.

If Dicker remains on the practice squad, he’ll earn $11,500 this week. If he’s elevated to the 53-man roster, he’ll earn $39,167.

The last kicker to play for the Eagles other than Elliott was Sturgis, who made all three of his field goal attempts in the 2017 opener vs. Washington but suffered a hip injury in the game.

Two days later, the Eagles signed Elliott off the Bengals’ practice squad, and he wound up making 26 of 31 field goals, plus all seven of his postseason attempts.

In Super Bowl LII, he made all three of his field goal attempts, including 4th-quarter kicks of 42 and 46 yards. He remains the only kicker in history to make two 40-yarders in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl.