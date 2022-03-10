Eagles add dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball in Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

As teams start preparing for the NFL draft and the league-wide free-agent process, several big-boards were likely adjusted after the Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson, and then the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Colts.

With two quarterback-needy teams addressing the position via trade, ESPN’s Todd McShay released his latest mock draft, with several adjustments.

The Eagles stayed the normal mock draft course, landing a star cornerback, pass rusher, and wide receiver.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

McShay has the former LSU star falling to the Eagles.

Stingley is versatile, physical, long and fast. In fact, if I were forced to choose between Ahmad Gardner and him, and I was basing the decision on Gardner’s 2021 tape (which is excellent) and Stingley’s 2019 tape, I’d take the latter. That’s how good he was during his freshman campaign.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

The Eagles reportedly covet the former Michigan pass rusher and McShay has hi lined up at No. 16.

The Eagles’ 29 sacks last season were No. 31 in the league, Derek Barnett is a free agent, and age is starting to catch up to Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. Ojabo has a quick first step and closes with explosion. That explosion was on display at the combine, where he ran a 4.55 in the 40 and had a solid 10-foot-2 broad jump. His production (11 sacks last season) would be welcomed in Philly.

19. Philadelphia Eagles Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Eagles reportedly love Quez Watkins and if Philadelphia can land a slot receiver in free agency, Howie Roseman could pivot away from drafting a wide receiver in the first round for the third straight year.

They were 30th in passing yardage last season when targeting wide receivers. Jalen Reagor hasn’t panned out, and while DeVonta Smith looks like a dynamic pro, Hurts could certainly use another target. Olave is a silky smooth runner with 4.39 speed and great acceleration — and he scored at least once in nine of 11 games last season. He’d be a reliable downfield target to complement Smith.

