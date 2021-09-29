Eagles add defensive end Cam Malveaux to practice squad

Eagles sign veteran defensive end to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have signed veteran defensive end Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.

Malveaux, originally an undrafted free agent out of Houston with the Dolphins in 2017, has been on and off NFL rosters for five years. He’s been released by six different teams a total of 13 times.

Malveaux has played 15 games with the Dolphins, Cards and Browns and has also had stints with the Chiefs, 49ers and Washington Football Team.

He’s played in 15 games and has two sacks, one for Miami in 2017 and one for Arizona in 2018. He’s listed with 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits in 298 career defensive snaps.

Malveaux played in four games with Miami in 2017 and five in 2018 before getting released and signing with Arizona. He played in four games the rest of 2018 for the Cards and then played in two games last year with the Browns.

He was in training camp with the Browns this summer before getting released on the final roster cutdown on Aug. 31. He's been out of football since.

With Brandon Graham out for the season, the Eagles have Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Ryan Kerrigan and Tarron Jackson at defensive end, with interior lineman Milton Williams also available to play outside.

They also have 29-year-old NFL International Player Pathway Program product Matt Leo on the practice squad.

