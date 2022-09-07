Tight end Dalton Keene‘s disappointing run with the Patriots came to an end when New England released the 2020 third-round pick last week and he’s now going to try to work his way back onto the active roster of another team.

The Eagles announced that they have signed Keene to their practice squad. They have also signed former Bengals wideout Auden Tate while releasing running back La'Mical Perine and quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Keene played in six games as a rookie and spent all of last season on injured reserve, so he has not seen much of the field since entering the NFL. Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra are the tight ends on the 53-man roster in Philly.

Tate caught 61 passes for 799 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons with the Bengals. He spent the summer with the Falcons.

Eagles add Dalton Keene, Auden Tate to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk