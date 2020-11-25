Eagles add cornerback Jameson Houston to practice squad

After another injury, Eagles add a cornerback to their practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After placing another cornerback on Injured Reserve this week, the Eagles have signed cornerback Jameson Houston to their practice squad.

Houston, 24, is an undrafted rookie out of Baylor who will be reunited with his college teammate Grayland Arnold on the Eagles’ practice squad.

Cre’Von LeBlanc suffered an ankle injury and was placed on IR this week, joining Craig James. That leaves the Eagles with four cornerbacks on their active roster: Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Michael Jacquet.

So Houston better prepare quickly. Because there’s a chance he’ll need to be elevated soon.

In addition to Houston, the Eagles also have Arnold and Elijah Riley as the other defensive backs on their practice squads. But of the three, Houston is the only one listed as a corner. Earlier this season, the Eagles elevated Jacquet, who has earned a full-time roster spot.

Houston (5-11, 200) went undrafted and was with the Browns from May 5-Aug. 10. In late August, he reunited with Matt Rhule in Carolina but was released on Sept. 5.

At Baylor, Houston played under Rhule and played in 48 career games. In 2019, he was an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Continuing the theme of defense in this game, how about this rep by Baylor CB Jameson Houston? Lock down coverage throughout and a nice hands play at the end to knock the ball away. Big play for the Senior CB on third down as he builds on an already strong Senior year.#WNSFilm pic.twitter.com/hWiRWntjbX — Mark (@HeaneyNFLDraft) November 5, 2019

The Eagles won’t get James back until Week 14 at the earliest and they won’t get LeBlanc back until at least Week 15. So Houston will have a couple weeks to prove himself in practice. If he does, he could see a call-up.

