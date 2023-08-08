Eagles add a big, physical wide receiver ahead of preseason opener

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Howie Roseman is always doing his due diligence on adding potential talent, and on Tuesday morning, the team signed Johnny King to a deal.

Am undrafted rookie free agent, King was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts until he was waived by the team last Wednesday.

The Colts signed the 6-foot-5, 209-pound wide receiver as a rookie free agent out of Southeast Missouri State.

In 36 career games (31 starts) at Southeast Missouri State (2020-22) and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2019), King logged 142 receptions for 1,836 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire