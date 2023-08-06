Eagles add backup Saints OL Josh Andrews, per his agent

There aren’t many teams around the NFL with more former New Orleans Saints players on their roster than the Philadelphia Eagles, and they’ve just added another one. Josh Andrews has agreed to terms with Philadelphia and will soon sign with them, per his agent Brett Tessler.

Andrews appeared in several games for the Saints last year as a backup at both guard and center, but the team chose to not bring him back for 2023. They’ve dealt with a series of injuries at his position group in recent weeks but still chose to add other players, which says something about their internal evaluation of him.

Either way, good luck to Andrews in Philly. Here’s the full list of former Saints players on the Eagles’ depth chart at training camp:

OL Josh Andrews

TE Dan Arnold

QB Ian Book

S Justin Evans

RB Boston Scott

DT Kentavius Street

OL Cameron Tom

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire