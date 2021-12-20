Eagles add Andre Dillard to COVID-19 list day before Washington game

Eagles add another offensive lineman to COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Monday afternoon added Andre Dillard to their Reserve/COVID-19 list, making him the second Eagles offensive lineman to land on the list in the last two days.

On Sunday, the Eagles added starting left guard Landon Dickerson to their COVID-19 list.

While these are the only two players on the Eagles’ COVID list as of Monday afternoon, it is troubling that they are from the same position group. And the Eagles have to hope the spread stops here.

Because without Dickerson and Dillard on Tuesday night against Washington, the Eagles won’t have a ton of offensive line depth, although that’s a position they’ve been in before.

With Dickerson out, here’s a look at the likely starting OL for Tuesday night:

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Sua Opeta

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Nate Herbig

RT: Lane Johnson

READ: The challenge Nick Sirianni faces with a Tuesday game

Without Dillard, the top backup offensive linemen on the roster are Le’Raven Clark and Brett Toth. Backup guard/tackle Jack Anderson began his 21-day practice window but hasn’t yet been activated to the roster. Clark will presumably be the top backup tackle on Tuesday.

The Eagles also have Kayode Awosika and Luke Juriga on their practice squad.

This weekend, the Eagles were able to activate WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley off the COVID list but have now replaced them with Dickerson and Dillard. The Washington Football team, meanwhile, still has 16 players on their COVID list, including quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

