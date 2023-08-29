Eagles add a 25-year-old tight end in trade with Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Just before the 4 p.m. deadline for final cuts, the Eagles acquired 25-year-old tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the Eagles traded a 2025 5th-round pick to the Broncos for Okwuegbunam and a 2025 7th-round pick.

Okwuegbunam, the Broncos’ 4th-round pick in 2020, caught 54 passes for 546 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons in Denver. His best year was 2021, when he caught 33 passes for 330 yards and two TDs.

As of the 4 p.m. deadline for teams to reduce the roster to 53, the Eagles had four tight ends on the roster – Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra.

Okwuegbunam was the 5th-highest-rated tight end in the NFL this preseason, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 84.3.

His 75.4 overall grade last year was 8th-highest of 75 tight ends who played at least 250 snaps, and his 75.2 run blocking grade was 2nd-highest. He had a 29.8 pass blocking grade, but that was based on only four pass blocking snaps.

Okwuegbunam, 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, caught 98 passes for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons at Missouri, declaring for the draft after his junior year. He was the seventh tight end taken in the 2020 draft.

Okwuegbunam's full name according to Pro Football Reference is Albert Chukwuemeka Okwuegbunam. He's of Nigerian descent.

After trading the 5th-round pick, the Eagles currently have seven picks in the 2025 draft – their own picks in the first, second, third and seventh rounds and picks from the Saints and Broncos in the seventh round.

They traded their 4th-round pick to the Lions in the D’Andre Swift move. They received the 7th-round pick from the Saints in the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson trade and the Broncos’ pick came Tuesday in the Okwuegbunam trade.