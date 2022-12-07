Eagles activated 21-day practice window for CB Avonte Maddox

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are getting their most important defender back in the lineup, as slot cornerback Avonte Maddox is set to return to the lineup.

Maddox has been on injured reserve since November 14 due to a hamstring injury and Philadelphia suffered their first and only loss of the season against the Washington Commanders. T

Maddox had recorded 27 tackles and 1 interception through six games before he was sidelined due to injury.

The Eagles can add Maddox to the active roster at any time going forward, and his return gives Jonathan Gannon more flexibility on the backend.

