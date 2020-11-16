Eagles activate Zach Ertz’s 3-week practice window

Eagles activate Ertz's practice window; send cornerback to IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

At least there’s some good Eagles news after their 27-17 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

The Eagles on Monday afternoon activated Zach Ertz’s 21-day practice window, which means he could return to action as soon as this coming Sunday in Cleveland. If Ertz is to play this Sunday, he would need to be activated off Injured Reserve by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

While Ertz’s practice window has been opened, the Eagles also sent cornerback Craig James (shoulder) to IR.

Ertz, 30, injured his ankle on Oct. 18 against the Ravens and was put on IR a few days later. He has been on IR for four weeks but has missed three games. NFL Network initially reported this injury would keep him out 4-6 weeks. If he plays on Sunday, he will have been out five weeks.

There is, of course, no guarantee that Ertz will be ready to play this Sunday. Last week, the Eagles’ activated Isaac Seumalo’s practice window but he wasn’t ready to play against the Giants.

The NFL’s new IR rules this season allow any player placed on IR to return after missing a minimum of three games. The Eagles have taken full advantage of that new rule this season.

Before his injury, Ertz wasn’t playing very well. His position coach Justin Peelle said it was just a couple rough games but it seemed like more than that. Ertz was off to the worst statistical start of his career.

In six games this season, Ertz has just 24 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown.

There were also plenty of reports that the Eagles were interested in trading Ertz at the deadline but they weren’t able to do so because of his injury. Ertz’s contract runs through the 2021 season but he and the Eagles reached an impasse this summer during contract negotiations. It’s possible Ertz’s days in Philly are numbered.

But if he’s able to return and have a productive stretch, it’ll help him and the Eagles. He can boost his value for a new contract, the Eagles can showcase him to the rest of the league and they can both try to pick up a few wins to salvage this awful season with an NFC East title.

