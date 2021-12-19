Eagles activate WR Quez Watkins, RB Jason Huntley from Reserve/COVID-19 list
Roster Moves: Eagles have activated WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/KtiK7n73n8
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2021
The Eagles activated wide receiver Quez Watkins and running back Jason Huntley from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.
Both players were placed on the list on Monday, but Sunday’s postponement should make Watkins available to play on Tuesday night.
Huntley has spent the entire 2021 season on the team’s practice squad, while Watkins is one of the NFC’s leaders in yards per catch this season at 15.8, good for sixth in the conference entering this week. Watkins has 31 catches for 491 yards this season in 13 starts.
