Eagles activate Vinny Curry, Corey Clement off COVID-19 list

The Eagles on Friday afternoon activated defensive end Vinny Curry and running back Corey Clement off the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both will be eligible to play on Monday night against the Seahawks.

Curry, Clement and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside were all put on the list on Nov. 19 and missed the Browns game. Arcega-Whiteside remains on the list.

Curry will likely be back in his role as a rotational defensive end. He and Josh Sweat will get snaps behind starters Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.

This season, the 32-year-old Curry has two sacks in five games. He also has 7 tackles, 3 QB hits and a TFL.

Clement will be back in the mix at running back behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. The Eagles also have Jason Huntley on the roster but he was inactive last week in favor of practice squad call-up Elijah Holyfield. Another important thing to remember is that Jordan Howard is now on the practice squad and was protected this week, so he could be elevated for this game also.

Clement, 26, has 19 carries for 68 yards (3.6) and a touchdown this season. He has also caught four passes for 18 yards. In total, he’s played 87 offensive snaps this season and 158 on special teams.

In total, the Eagles have had five players put on the NFL’s COVID-19 list since the start of the season. Those three on Nov. 19, safety Marcus Epps on Nov. 5 and OL Matt Pryor on Oct. 16.

