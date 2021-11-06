Eagles activate Tyree Jackson, elevate Jordan Howard and John Hightower

Eagles activate Jackson from IR, elevate 2 for Chargers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have activated exciting young tight end Tyree Jackson off Injured Reserve.

That means Jackson, 23, will make his Eagles debut on Sunday against the Chargers.

In addition to that, the Eagles have also elevated RB Jordan Howard and WR John Hightower for Sunday’s game. Howard rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns last week.

With Jackson now activated, the Eagles’ roster is full at 53 players.

Jackson is a former college quarterback, who began to make a transition to tight end about a year ago. He impressed the Eagles so much during training camp that despite a back fracture, they kept him on their initial roster just so he’d be able to play this season.

And even when Howie Roseman spoke to reporters after the Zach Ertz trade, he couldn’t help but talk about Jackson.

“Then you talk about our young guys, and I think what changed a little for us was the surprise of camp,” Roseman said on Oct. 15, “and it was just camp because we didn't see it in the preseason games, was Tyree (Jackson) and just seeing how he's working to get back and the skills that he has in his body.

“We want to make sure that we're going into next year knowing as much as we could. If he's going to look like he did during training camp, like, that's going to be a player for us. But he's got to show it in games. And this is an opportunity for him to come back and for us to see that. We don't think that's just a shot in the dark. We think this guy's got some traits.”

Jackson, the former University at Buffalo quarterback, was having a fantastic training camp until he went up for a catch at the rear of the end zone and landed squarely on his back. Tests revealed a feature and it was said to be an eight-week recovery.

The Eagles activated Jackson’s 21-day practice window on Oct. 20. He has been on IR for the first eight games of the season.

Going into this game against the Chargers, Jackson will be one of three tight ends on the roster, along with Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll, who have been on the 53 all season long.

