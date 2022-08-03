Eagles activate TE Richard Rodgers from the PUP list

Roster move: Richard Rodgers has been activated from PUP. pic.twitter.com/2zZ3qvQOpG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 3, 2022

The Eagles got a familiar name back in the lineup on Wednesday, as veteran tight end Richard Rodgers was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Rodgers had been on the PUP list with Tyree Jackson, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 season finale. With Rodgers back, Philadelphia has seven tight ends on the roster.

Rodgers has been with the Eagles since 2018, and last season, he recorded two receptions for 11 yards in three regular season games.

5 position battles to watch after the first week of Eagles training camp

7 pertinent questions for the Eagles after the first week of training camp

5 bold predictions for the Eagles after first week of training camp

