Dallas Goedert has been activated to the 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/zUu35INAcr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2022

The Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the Cowboys, but they’ll have one of their biggest weapons back for added reinforcements.

Dallas Goedert has been activated to the 53-man roster after missing 5 games with a shoulder injury.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire